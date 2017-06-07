‘Road Rules’ Star Danny Dias Dead At 33 From Reported Overdose

Road Rules star Danny Dias has died from a possible drug overdose.

Dias, who starred in the 13th season of the MTV show, passed away on Saturday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dias’ friend said he saw the reality star taking what he believed to be LSD and mushrooms. The friend says that Dias then freaked out, ran into his room, and he never saw him again.

The friend says that he tried calling Dias multiple times over the course of the next two days after the incident. When Dias failed to respond, the friend became concerned and wanted to check on him.

The friend found Dias dead in his room.

Dias appeared on the 2004 season of Road Rules alongside cast members including Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton, and Patrick Maloney. He later appeared on The Challenge in 2005 but was eliminated after four episodes of the show.

According to his IMDB page, Dias attended the Westminister Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey. He majored in music education during his time at the University from 2001 to 2003.

This story is developing…