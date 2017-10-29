Watch: Road Rage Incident Turns Violent at Busy Intersection

A shocking new video shows two women in an all-out fight in the middle of a busy Illinois street in a road rage incident gone wrong.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 219,000 times on social media, shows the women rolling around on the road and grabbing each other’s hair.

Judging by the chorus of car horns going off, the other motorists in the area that were delayed by the fight were not pleased with the situation.

The Daily Chronicle reports that the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The police were called to intervene and said that there were initially three vehicles were involved in a road rage incident. Each of the three drivers thought the other one cut them off on the road.

According to the authorities, 43-year-old Susanna Mendenhall got out of her car and dragged the other woman out of her vehicle. She was charged with reckless conduct and aggravated battery.

The incident was captured on camera by Naperville resident Kenny Brown. The video shows the women fighting for at least a minute before two other women try to intervene in the situation.

The squabble was eventually broken up by a Dekalb police officer.

One of the women suffered minor injuries in the scuffle but did not require medical attention at the hospital.

As for Mendenhall, she was already wanted by the police for failing to appear in court. If convicted of the most serious charges she faces, Mendenhall could be spending two to five years behind bars.