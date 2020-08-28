RNC 2020: Melania Trump Apparent Shade Toward Ivanka Trump Caught Everybody’s Attention
Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination for president on Thursday night, completing two weeks of political conventions full of speeches and attacks from all sides. But on Thursday, many eyes caught some apparent drama from the First Lady and her step-daughter. When Trump and wife Melania took the stage in front of The White House, Ivanka Trump had just finished speaking and greeted the pair.
While Melania Trump showed a glowing smile when first greeting her step-daughter, she quickly changed after passing by her. Continuing a trend that leaves many thinking the First Lady is unhappy behind the scenes, the RNC stage's final moments provided another example.
This was so weird. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/YHReTl0bfT— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2020
Many people online quickly noticed the moment and provided their theories on what the moment means. Especially when it comes to the alleged frosty relationship between the First Lady and First Daughter. Scroll down to see some of the best ideas from the final night of the convention.
That is one scary look from Melania, I think I saw her eyes turn red and smoke blew out her ears. If I were Ivanka, I make sure I was never alone with “mommy.”— Sharon Allen (@emmaline1221) August 28, 2020
Me clicking “leave meeting” on Zoom pic.twitter.com/G19Q9bee93— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 28, 2020
This is what Melania really wanted to do after Ivanka walked passed her. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/sqZQa0wjeq— Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter (@ShawnVee07) August 28, 2020
Wow Melania really hates Ivanka's f****** guts. Looks like there are three people in that marriage.— Breeze12357 (@breeze12357) August 28, 2020
Hate myself for saying it, but Melania looks beautiful when she glares with hatred towards Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/iBexAPWupt— RapsLeafsJays (@RapsLeafsJays) August 28, 2020
Find someone who looks at you the way Melania looks at Ivanka...pic.twitter.com/385qXlvXvH— FootballITK.com ⚡ (@FOOTBALLITKCOM) August 28, 2020