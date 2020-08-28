Ivanka Trump's RNC 2020 Speech Left Some Scratching Their Heads Amid Other's Praise

Ivanka Trump delivered a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but it left some XX. The elder First Daughter's remarks came after many of her other family members — such as her brothers and younger sister — spoke as well. Additionally, she is also the only other trump to speak on the same night as her Father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump: Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise from the beltway elites, he came to Washington to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/1aXkMcEnJz — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020

Notably, Trump's speech comes after it was reported this week that her step-mother, First Lady Melania Trump, was previously recorded verbally slamming her. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Melania was recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former friend, who has written about the details of Melania's comments in a new book. Ali stated, "I'm told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump's disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump." Certainly this report could not have come at a worse time, as Trump had to deliver her RNC 2020 speech just two days later. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it.