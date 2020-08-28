Ivanka Trump's RNC 2020 Speech Left Some Scratching Their Heads Amid Other's Praise
Ivanka Trump delivered a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but it left some XX. The elder First Daughter's remarks came after many of her other family members — such as her brothers and younger sister — spoke as well. Additionally, she is also the only other trump to speak on the same night as her Father, President Donald Trump.
Ivanka Trump: Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise from the beltway elites, he came to Washington to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/1aXkMcEnJz— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020
Notably, Trump's speech comes after it was reported this week that her step-mother, First Lady Melania Trump, was previously recorded verbally slamming her. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Melania was recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former friend, who has written about the details of Melania's comments in a new book. Ali stated, "I'm told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump's disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump." Certainly this report could not have come at a worse time, as Trump had to deliver her RNC 2020 speech just two days later. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it.
Ivanka Trump says her daddy will help Americans with their losses from the hurricane
Meanwhile Puerto Rico— #VOTEGOPOUT (@INDIGOSKYY) August 28, 2020
Ivanka Trump is telling a story of her father, a president who is a fighter for the average man battling the forces of the status quo, riots and endless wars. Powerful.— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 28, 2020
“Good evening. I’m Ivanka Trump, but you can call me Karen.”— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2020
It's a little odd for Ivanka Trump to talk about serious her father talks about the pandemic when he kept saying it would go away in April and repeatedly held crowded events and rallies, including tonight.— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 28, 2020
Ivanka lies: "We want a culture where differences of opinions and debate are encouraged, not canceled."
Trump just called for a boycott of Goodyear tires and threatened to remove them from the presidential limo.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020
Nearly 200,000 Americans are dead and Ivanka Trump’s message to America is “the results speak for themselves.”— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 28, 2020
OMG, Ivanka is telling a story about her son Joseph building a lego model of the White House. She told the same story about herself once, building a lego Trump Tower.
The story was made up.
AMERICAN OLIGARCHS, P 176 pic.twitter.com/hwGR2q43Q1— Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020
Ivanka Trump is now breaking the law.— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 28, 2020
Ivanka Trump is trying to serve as a smokescreen to protect her fascist father.
We see through it.
Ivanka is not a voice of reason. Ivanka is complicit.— Women's March - Text WOMENSWAVE to 44310 (@womensmarch) August 28, 2020
Reminder Ivanka has trademarks for Coffins and voter machines— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 28, 2020