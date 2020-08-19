St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters to Speak at RNC and Social Media Has Thoughts

The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters are set to speak at the Republican National Convention, and social media has some thoughts about it. Patricia and Mark McCloskey made headlines over the summer, when they were filmed holding guns on protesters who were marching on a private street to demonstrate at the home of St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson. The McCloskey's drew a lot of criticism for pointing their weapons at the protesters, and were ultimately charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a class E felony.

Mark McCloskey has since defended himself by saying he brandished his gun because he was "in imminent fear they would run me over, kill me." While speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, McCloskey added, "I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate." The gate he referred to is one that led into the sub-division where The McCloskey's and Krewson all live. It was reportedly unlocked, and was the place where the protesters entered.

Mark says that is is "ridiculous" to brand him as an enemy of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating, "I didn't care what color they were. I didn't care what their motivation was. I was frightened. I was assaulted." Now that it has been revealed that the couple are appearing at the RNC, many people are taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on the move. Scroll down to see what they are saying.