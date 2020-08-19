St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters to Speak at RNC and Social Media Has Thoughts
The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters are set to speak at the Republican National Convention, and social media has some thoughts about it. Patricia and Mark McCloskey made headlines over the summer, when they were filmed holding guns on protesters who were marching on a private street to demonstrate at the home of St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson. The McCloskey's drew a lot of criticism for pointing their weapons at the protesters, and were ultimately charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a class E felony.
Mark McCloskey has since defended himself by saying he brandished his gun because he was "in imminent fear they would run me over, kill me." While speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, McCloskey added, "I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate." The gate he referred to is one that led into the sub-division where The McCloskey's and Krewson all live. It was reportedly unlocked, and was the place where the protesters entered.
Mark says that is is "ridiculous" to brand him as an enemy of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating, "I didn't care what color they were. I didn't care what their motivation was. I was frightened. I was assaulted." Now that it has been revealed that the couple are appearing at the RNC, many people are taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on the move. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
No shocker there. That's the party they belong in, the party of "I only care about me".— ╮ (⌐■_■) ╭ EASY🇩™ (@UrBroYo) August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020prevnext
Interesting contrast between Democratic & Republican Convention participants: George Floyd’s brothers vs. couple wielding their guns at BLM peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/jDjE56zILX— Mary Kay Hoffman (@mkvanhoff) August 18, 2020
prevnext
Nice... charged with felonies. Just some of the fine upstanding people that make up the GOP. Since it was clear that they were threatened by unarmed people with signs passing by.
Ooops... somebody stepped on the grass.— JayCee 🌊 BLUE🌊TSUNAMI🌊 (@FoolsBelieve) August 18, 2020
It’s still something a responsible gun owner would never do...— Nathan Williams (@official_NateW) August 18, 2020
prevnext
They had their finger on the trigger, pointing guns at unarmed protesters.
I remember when the pictures came out, even pro gun people were commenting on how monumentally stupid and reckless their trigger discipline was.— Mark (@UnUngreat) August 19, 2020
Republicans need to understand that they don’t have to keep on selling themselves to its extreme followers. Republicans need to try to convince more moderate voters and this type of participants do not speakers much towards that objective... please!— Santiago Arcila (@santiagopolis) August 18, 2020
prevnext
Standing on your lawn, pointing guns at people walking down the street, is not self defense. Felany menacing?— Jacob (@monorchus) August 18, 2020
Ohhhhh yesssss, and Chachie too! pic.twitter.com/kYITfeqaSY— Deb Wistrom (@DeborahWistrom) August 18, 2020
prevnext
FINALLY after 4 years of WINNING the GOP can attract some real star power ⭐️ to their convention! 🤣— Adam Hunt (@AdamITguy) August 18, 2020
Why are they being charged with Felonies if they were "defending themselves"? They broke the LAW, and that gate was across a public road (it was NOT a private neighborhood, they just pretended it was.— ArriettyPapillon (@AriettyPapillon) August 19, 2020
No one threatened to burn down their home, they were going to the Mayor's.
prevnext
Nobody broke through any gates here. But those two have been charged with "unlawful use of a firearm", a Class "E" Felony, and will lose their license to practice law.— karl m koons (@KoonsKarl) August 18, 2020
Mark & Patricia McCloskey were charged by the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis with unlawful use of a weapon, for exhibiting a semiautomatic rifle “in an angry or threatening manner." The charge is a Class E felony that carries a possible penalty of up to 4 years in prison.— We Are the Jury (@CMJones48945020) August 19, 2020
prev
I don’t know who photoshopped those guns in, this is the original photo. pic.twitter.com/jW0ZZPpMl5— R.A. (@Prodigiousus) August 18, 2020