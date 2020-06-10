Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill Speaks out After Human Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property

On Tuesday, the police gave a major update in the case of Lori Vallow's missing children. Authorities reportedly discovered human remains on the property of Chad Daybell, the husband of Vallow, and those remains were later confirmed to have been those of Vallow's kids, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Upon this discovery, the Mayor of Rexburg (the city in which Daybell's property is located), Jerry Merrill, spoke out about this latest development.

Merrill engaged in an interview with ABC 4 Utah's Jason Nguyen regarding this update about the case. The interview, which was posted a day before officials confirmed that the remains belonged to JJ and Tylee, was approved JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, whose representative told the outlet to air the interview with the mayor. While it wasn't yet reported that the remains were those of JJ and Tylee, Merrill told the news outlet about the latest discovery, "Well, it's a sad day for Rexburg, of course, to find out the news about the kids. But, on the other hand, it's a good day in the sense that it's good to try to bring some closure to the family and to this story that's been dragged out for so long. So, we're glad to have that closure but it is a very sad day for the people who knew those kids and loved them and cared about them. You know, there's nothing to celebrate."

Here is my one on one interview with Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan being found. Police are waiting on autopsies of the human remains found. A representative of the grandparent's Kay and Larry Woodcock told us to air the interview. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/2WfmEp14Oa — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) June 10, 2020

Fox 10 Phoenix's Justin Lum reported on Wednesday that officials confirmed that the remains that they found on Daybell's property belonged to Tylee and JJ. Both Daybell and Vallow have since been charged with felonies related to this case and are currently in custody. Following the release of this latest news, the Woodcock and Ryan families released a statement in which they expressed their immense sadness over this development.

"We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering," the statement read. Additionally, they shared that the Rexburg Police Department, the medical examiner, and the FBI will release statements regarding this case in the near future. They added, "We ask that you respect our family's privacy as we grieve — we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."