Return It Immediately: Christmas Decoration Recalled Over Hazard

The new year is here, and as you begin to pack away those Christmas decorations, you may need to toss one out. History & Heraldry's LED light-up gnome decorations have been recalled in Australia and New Zealand after the products were found to pose a severe and potentially fatal risk to young children, according to notices shared by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hīkina Whakatutuki, which oversees product safety in New Zealand, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Product Safety.

The recall affects History & Heraldry's LED light-up gnome heads, which were available with various names and in assorted colors including green and red, red and white, black and red, and purple and white. In Australia, the recalled decorations were sold at more than 240 traders nationally between Oct.1, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2023, with major newsagents like Nextra and companies like Hot Bargain having carried the products. In New Zealand, the decorations were sold at stores including Up2ten Westgate, Elements Gifts Glenfield, Giant Departmental Store Alexandra, Two Dollar Things Plus Rotorua, Sunny's Of Whangamata (Kiwi Spirit), and Paper Plus Stratford, among many others. You can see the full list of traders who sold the product in Australia by clicking here and the complete list of places the product was sold in New Zealand by clicking here.

The recall was initiated due to issues with the battery cover. Per the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hīkina Whakatutuki, "the retaining tab on the battery cover could break therefore not totally securing the battery due to the possibility of the battery backing cover being slightly raised or lifted therefore not sitting flush to the base." The ACCC said the product "does not comply with the mandatory safety standard for products containing button/coin batteries," as "the button/coin batteries are not adequately secured and are accessible to young children." The ACCC explained that due to the issues with the batteries, "there is a risk of choking, severe internal burn injuries or death to young children if they gain access to the button/coin batteries."

Due to the hazard the product poses to young children, consumers in both Australia and New Zealand have been advised to immediately stop use of the product. The recalled LED light-up gnome decorations should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.