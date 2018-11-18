All the Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving This Year

While nothing says Thanksgiving like turkey and stuffing, the pressure of putting together a massive holiday meal for friends and family can be more trouble than it’s worth for people who don’t find joy toiling away in the kitchen.

For those who would rather relax in their recliner watching Thanksgiving specials than deal with a ton of dishes after dinner, there’s always the option of eating out for the holiday — and there are several chain restaurants open and ready to help!

Keep scrolling to see which popular chain restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving 2018. (With the following restaurants, it’s recommended you call your local location to confirm, as hours can vary.)

Bob Evans

If you’re looking for a more traditional Thanksgiving meal without the fuss, Bob Evans is open until 8 p.m. on the holiday, serving their Farmhouse Feast and signature pies. If eating in isn’t your style, the restaurant also offers Thanksgiving takeout meals to go!

Applebee’s

Applebee’s restaurants across the nation will also be open on Thanksgiving, with varying hours at different locations. While the casual dining restaurant might not be known for its traditional Thanksgiving foods, Applebee’s is currently serving its new holiday cocktail, the Perfect Jolly Holiday Margarita — a cherry Jolly Rancher-flavored drink made with 1800 Tequila, and served with a Jolly Rancher.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering to take Thanksgiving off your hands this Thanksgiving, offering a traditional holiday feast on the menu to people wanting to dine in, including white meat turkey and gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The meal is also available for pick-up and delivery for the full relaxation treatment.

Cracker Barrel

Looking for some of the Cracker Barrel country charm for Thanksgiving? The restaurant offers a homestyle Thanksgiving meal both in the restaurant and as takeout on the holiday, allowing for a taste of tradition regardless of your situation!

Denny’s

In addition to a more traditional Thanksgiving, Denny’s will also have interesting twists on the holiday available for those looking for a diner-themed holiday! Try some pumpkin spice pancakes or a holiday turkey melt to get in the mood this year, and wash it all down with a pumpkin pie shake!

IHOP

For all your pancake (and burger!) needs, IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving with holiday season specials. Right now, the restaurant chain is even offering its Grinch-themed menu, which includes green pancakes, minty Who-hot chocolate and a Who-roast beast omelette.

Marie Callender’s

It might be “turkey day,” but Marie Callender’s has a wide range of Thanksgiving meals available for take-out and pre-ordering before the holiday. In addition to a whole turkey feast, turkey breast meals, ham meals and combo feasts are available.

Starbucks

It might not be serving the stuffing on Thanksgiving, but most Starbucks locations will be open on the holiday for some period of time so you can prepare for the holidays with a strong cup of coffee or seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and Thanksgiving is no exception! Stop by at any time of day to add waffles to your Thanksgiving feast.

