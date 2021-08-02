Reported Jetpack Man Returns to Air Around LAX After Sightings One Year Prior

✖

An alleged "jetpack man" that had been sighted several times in 2020 may have made a return to the skies around LAX. According to the Los Angeles Times, the possible sighting of a person flying with a jetpack was reported by a pilot on a Boeing 747 flying 15 miles east of LAX at around 5,000 feet. The pilot radioed in about a "possible jetpack man in sight" while another air traffic control alert urged caution, "the jetpack guy is back."

As the LA Times reports, a video made the rounds in December 2020 that claimed to capture a person flying with a jetpack. The sight was filmed by an instructional flight at nearby Torrance airport, according to the report. The outlet adds that the FBI was already involved in a pair of similar incidents from August and October 2020.

"Video taken by Sling Pilot Academy Flight Instructor while flying at approx. 3,000’ near Palos Verdes south of Los Angeles. Catalina Island is in the background," the caption on Sling Pilot Academy's video reads. "The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object. If it is a 'guy in a jet pack' then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight (jet packs are real - there is a manufacturer near Los Angeles) or related to the jet pack sightings near LAX recently that caused disruptions to air traffic."

Despite what is being presented and viewed by witnesses, experts don't give much validation to the idea of a person piloting a jetpack with larger airliners in the skies of California. The LA Times notes that jetpacks, as we know them, are expensive and not likely to be able to reach the heights of the reported sightings.

"We've worked with the FAA on each of the past sightings, and thus far, we have not been able to validate any of the reports," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller told Rachel Schnalzer of the LA Times.

Much like the UFO disclosure and recent Pentagon report on unexplained sightings, the reported jetpack figure is a modern myth. Hopefully, it isn't some strange omen like The Mothman and turns out to be a drone or test flight being held under wraps. As the LA Times makes clear, jetpacks do exist. And we have seen similar sights in other countries, like the Bastille Day military parade in 2019.