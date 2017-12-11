Red Sox Pitcher Steven Wright Arrested For Domestic Assault

Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested at his Williamson County, Tennessee, home Friday night and charged with domestic assault.

Wright’s lawyer, Alex Little, released a statement on behalf of Wright’s family to NBC Sports Boston, confirming the arrest. The statement also says Wright did not “raise his hand at anyone.” However, he said things he “deeply regrets.”

Steven Wright arrested on domestic assault charges pic.twitter.com/5oVvwRmLoB — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 11, 2017

USA Today reports that Wright was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. He was in police custody for 12 hours and released after posting $2,500 bail.

Wright’s first court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Sources told the Boston Herald that Wright and his wife solved their issue amicably and are living together. They have two young children.

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault,” Little’s statement reads. “Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox said in a statement they are “aware of the incident.”

“This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously,” the Red Sox statement read. “It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time.”

The MLB will investigate the incident through its joint policy with the MLB Players’ Association.

The 33-year-old Wright is a knuckleball pitcher who has spent his entire career with the Red Sox. He had a break-out All-Star season in 2016, but made only five starts in 2017 because of knee surgery.

Photo credit: Twitter/ @WBZ