Red Lobster Serves Seafood Spin on Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and waffles is getting a seafood twist.

On Monday, popular seafood chain restaurant Red Lobster announced that they are putting a spin on the classic dish, adding Crispy Lobster and Waffles to their menu. To make the deal even sweeter, the waffles are made with the same batter that the restaurant uses to make their craved Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Hold up…there’s Crispy Maine Lobster on a Cheddar Bay Waffle? Get the car keys because it’s only here for a limited time. #LobsterfestGoals pic.twitter.com/lTUcZzkHFO — Red Lobster (@redlobster) March 26, 2018

The Cheddar Bay Lobster and Waffles are described as “crispy, buttermilk-battered and fried Maine lobster tail and finished off with a drizzle of maple syrup,” a representative for Red Lobster told PEOPLE.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the new menu item beginning March 26, and while Red Lobster hasn’t yet announced an official end date, a spokesperson said that the special will only be available for a limited time.

Red Lobster is not the only restaurant getting in on the waffle craze.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that fast food chain KFC would be introducing its latest creation, the Waffle Double Down, to stores on Monday. Like all double downs, the sandwich features two fried chicken fillets instead of bread, but to really up the ante on this one, KFC Canada is adding a Belgian waffle smothered in Canadian maple aioli sauce.

Unfortunately, the sandwich will only be available in Canada, as it was originally developed in Toronto for a limited time.