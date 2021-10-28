Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits Available in One Grocery Chain’s Freezer Section

Red Lobster is giving biscuit lovers a reason to rejoice! The seafood chain has just made getting your hands on their beloved Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits a little easier thanks to a new, ready-to-bake version that is now available in the freezer section at Walmart stores only.

Dubbed by the chain as the “perfect addition to any meal or a quick and easy snack solution,” the ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits make it easier than ever to enjoy the fan-favorite favorite biscuits from the comfort of home. The biscuits go from box to baking sheet to table in less than 30 minutes and do not require any mixing or prep work. In fact, all that is required to enjoy the cheesy deliciousness of the famed biscuits is a trip to Walmart, pre-heating the oven to 350 degrees, and then placing the pre-made, individual biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet to bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Red Lobster is making sure that fans get the full experience, too, as the frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits also comes with an enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet, which can be mixed with melted butter and brushed onto the biscuits.

While some may be concerned that the frozen version may not live up to the in-restaurant experience, PEOPLE gave the ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits their seal of approval following a taste test. The outlet wrote that they “can attest that the taste is near perfect to what customers would get in the restaurant. That garlic, cheesy flavor? Spot-on. The flaky and fluffy texture? Perfect. And piping hot? Hands-down.”

The frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits join Red Lobster’s growing line of products meant to help fans satiate their Cheddar Bay Biscuits cravings. The restaurant chain previously launched a line of Cheddar Bay Biscuit mixes, including a traditional mix, a rosemary garlic parmesan mix, and a gluten-free version, all of which are available at grocery stores nationwide.

The iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits were first introduced in 1992. In the years since, the biscuits have become perhaps the most popular menu item at the restaurant, earning a fan following and solidifying their place as an edible icon. They were first introduced as “freshly baked, hot cheese garlic bread” before being coined “Cheddar Bay Biscuits” five years later. The biscuits are hand-mixed and made fresh every 15 minutes in Red Lobster restaurant kitchens daily made with quality-aged Cheddar cheese and finished with a savory garlic topping. The biscuits marked their 25th anniversary in 2017.