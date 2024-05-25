30-Year Talk Show Host Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Station Confirms Death of Randy 'Steam' Stevens

A shocking crash in South Carolina has left a talk show mainstay dead. Fox affiliate WHNS reports that Randy "Steam" Stevens died on May 10 while en route to radio station WLBG. Stevens was a veteran radio personality at the station, hosting the talk show Good Morning UpCountry for the past 30 years.

WLBG confirmed the incident to Fox Carolina on May 23; Gray Funeral Home has also posted an obituary for the 65-year-old media personality. The obituary says Stevens "succumbed to his injuries" from the crash "but he was not in pain" when he passed. Friends and family hosted a celebration of life in his honor on May 18.

"I have expressed my appreciation for the way Randy Stevens was such an important part of our community," WLBG's owner Emil Finley told WLBG. "There were times when Randy was aware of someone with a serious need – and he would raise hundreds of dollars during his 90-minute talk show on WLBG. Well beyond his community service on WLBG, and his leadership in the Patriot Guard, Randy was a voice for local first responders, for active duty and veterans of the U.S. military and their families and for proper treatment of dogs and cats.

"He bravely addressed critical issues of all types during the thirty years his Good Morning UpCountry program aired on WLBG."