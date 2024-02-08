Outlaw Cult Singer Mojo Nixon Dies While on Country Music Cruise

Outlaw cult singer Mojo Nixon, known for the 1987 song "Elvis Is Everywhere," has died. He was 66. Variety reports that Nixon — whose real name is Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. — was found dead onboard the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, where he was both performer and cruise co-host, and had just performed the night prior.

According to Nixon's family, his cause of death was cardiac arrest. "How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire," the singer's family wrote in a post on Facebook. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners [and] a good breakfast with bandmates and friends."

"A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right," the statement added, "[and] that's just how he did it. Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."

Originally from North Carolina, Nixon got his start in punk bands before eventually landing on a psychobilly sound for which he became well-known. He also once recorded an album with Jello Biafra, of the iconic punk band Dead Kennedys.

In addition to his music career, Nixon also appeared in a handful of movies, including the 1989 Jerry Lee Lewis biographical film Great Balls of Fire!, as well as Super Mario Bros. (1993) and Car 54, Where Are You? (1994). He is survived by his wife Adaire, and two sons.