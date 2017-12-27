Ralphie May’s Widow Wants His Managers to Hand Over Any Secret Payments

Comedian Ralphie May‘s widow is convinced her late estranged husband was involved in some under-the-table business — and she wants it exposed.

Documents obtained by The Blast reveal Lahna Turner filed subpoenas for Andrew and Brian Dorfman, the entertainer’s manager and producing partner.

She claims May was working on secret projects and gifting sizable presents and payouts to his crew without her knowledge.

Turner wants the Dorfmans to forfeit all documents related to May’s ongoing projects, intellectual rights or other work she may not have been aware of. She also requested all documents regarded communications or meetings they had with her late estranged husband related to his business and financial status.

She also wants the men to return any of May’s personal or company property they possessed at the time of his death in October. Legal documents show she has also requested an itemized list of anything the comedian gifted or sold them since January 1, 2015.

Turner requested the list because she and May filed for divorce in May 2015, but it was not finalized before his death. Because she was not divorced, May’s estranged wife is looking to learn how much his estate is worth for herself and their two children.

Earlier this month, court documents revealed that May and Turner had been arguing over his financial status prior to his death during divorce proceedings.

On Sept. 22, Turner received permission from a judge to hire a forensic expert to examine May’s finances, estimating his worth and the amount he should be expected to pay in child and spousal support.

May was expected to pay the auditor’s $3,000 retainer. All the while, he was still paying all of Turner’s bills, including car insurance and home security, as well as his kids’ tutors and music lessons. He was also covering $9,000 per month in temporary child support, and the $2,200 monthly minimum on Turner’s credit card.

Before the issues were resolved, however, May died at age 45 after battling pneumonia. He was discovered on October 6 at a private residence in Las Vegas, a city in which he had an entertainment residency at Harrah’s.

May’s cause of death was confirmed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.