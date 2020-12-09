Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Third Child With Husband Mike

✖

Queen Elizabeth is about to be a great-grandmother of nine! On Tuesday, the royal family confirmed that the matriarch's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with her husband, Mike Tindall. The little royal on the way will join older siblings Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

The couple confirmed the exciting news on Mike's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, where he shared that "it's been a good week for me." He told his co-hosts and listeners that his wife "had a little scan last week" and that they now have their "third Tindall on its way," PEOPLE reports. While they don't yet know if their little one on the way is a girl or a boy, the soon-to-be father of three admitted that he is thinking blue.

"I'd like a boy this time," he said. "I've got two girls. I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl, but please be a boy."

The pregnancy news was also confirmed by Buckingham Palace, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Mail, "Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted." Tindall and her husband's third child will mark the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen, joining the Tindall's two daughters; Peter and Autumn Phillips’ children Savannah, Isla, and Lena; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's' son Archie; and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During his Tuesday podcast, Mike also revealed that he and his wife are already thinking about names, though they aren't yet sure "what to do." He joked that some top contenders may be "Covi or Covina," quipping that he and Tindall have considered naming their baby after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, he admitted that "we don't know where to go with names." As for how his two daughters feel about the upcoming addition to his family, Mike revealed that he and his wife have yet to share the news with them.

"We haven't told Mia yet just because we knew she would tell everyone at school. We will tell her now that we've gone through the scan. Yes, of course, we will tell her," he said. "I think she'll be happy about it. She has been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena is growing up – she's two-and-a-half now. She wants someone younger to play with and dress up."

Tindall and her husband met in 2003 and announced their engagement seven years later. They tied the knot at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2011, welcoming Mia in January 2014 with Lena arriving in June 2018. According to the Daily Mail, while the couple has not yet revealed when Tindall's due date is if Tindall is 12 weeks pregnant, which is the point at which many couples announce they are expecting, she's likely due in the summer, around June.