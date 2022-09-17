Queen Elizabeth Funeral: Morning Hosts Slammed for Skipping Line to View Coffin

People who skip ahead in lines may be the most hated individuals on the planet. Firstly, it could be anybody who does it, and at any event. Second, it's just thoughtless to those who decided to go to the back of the line and wait it out.

Now, amplify this hate by a lot and you've got the way people in the U.K. feel about morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The pair were on location to film a segment for their ITV staple, This Morning. The typically cheerful morning pair quickly went from fun pair known globally for viral clips to becoming history's greatest villains. That's what happens when you disrespect the queue, and during the nation's most somber period.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cut sombre figures as they join grieving Brits in viewing the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall https://t.co/gj4W7myrxr — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 16, 2022

Folks immediately took online and called for the pair to be fired from their job on ITV. Others just wanted to be sure that their voice was counted in the outraged camp, especially during a moment when it seems warranted. No manufactured outrage here, just the purest form is present.

"I hate cancel culture but I'll make an exception. Sack Phil and Holly," one angry commenter wrote. "Who the f-k do Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby think they are?! There's a six-mile long queue to pay respects to the Queen and they think its beneath them to queue 13 hours like David Beckham," another added.

Beckham made headlines to close the week by standing in the massive queue for 12 hours for his chance to say goodbye to the queen. It was an aspect that captured the historical nature of the moment, with the loss of a person who was a presence for several generations.

"VIP treatment to view our deceased queen. It makes my blood boil rather than respectful it's disrespectful. They can't be bothered queuing," another angry comment read, once again demanding respect for the queue. "Why does Holly Willoughby have a face mask on? Because she's ashamed she's a queue jumper? Disgraceful," another noted.

The absolute inability, to be able to read the room, outside their showbiz bubble 🥶

Holly Willoughby & Phillip Schofield

Unbelievable really.#QueueForTheQueen #schofield #willoughby — Richy (@Richy6721) September 16, 2022

There were plenty of folks who defended the hosts, though, noting that they were there for work and just took advantage to pay their respects. It seems perfectly reasonable from that angle, but it ignores the bulk of people waiting almost an entire day in line.

"You don't know why they were allowed to do this, so why people are slagging them off is beyond me... & people saying they are never gonna watch [ThisMorning] again... please of course they will," a supporter added.

One aspect nobody has touched on is how the reactions would be if they were photographed in Westminster Abbey, but didn't pay respects to Queen Elizabeth. Maybe it's better to just not be famous?