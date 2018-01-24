Prosecutors Seek to Prevent ‘Horror House’ Parents From Contacting Children

California prosecutors are seeking to prevent David and Louise Turpin from contacting the 13 children they are accused of abusing, imprisoning and torturing.

According to PEOPLE, the Riverside County district attorney is requesting a no-contact criminal protective order in the case of David and Louise Turpin, who are accused of abusing, imprisoning, and torturing their 13 children. The protective order would prevent both direct and indirect contact, such as “written or electronic contact, either directly or through a third party,” between the parents and their children, aged two to 29.

On Jan. 14, the Turpins were arrested after police raided their California house after one of the siblings, a 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and dialed 911. Upon entering the house, authorities discovered the siblings bound and shackled to their beds and lying in their own feces. The children were allegedly abused, fed once per day, only permitted to take a shower once per year, and forced to march around for hours in the middle of the night.

All victims, except for the toddler, were severely malnourished and taken to the hospital to receive IV treatments. Hospital officials claimed that the five legal adult children look “half their age” and that certain foods will have to be re-introduced to all of the children over time as their dietary restrictions over past years would make it difficult for them to keep certain things with them.

While the children have requested to remain together, it is being reported that the six minors found within the house and the seven adult siblings will be split up into two foster homes, with the adult children being transferred to an assisted living facility for adults.

Both David and Louise have been charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect, and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David has also been charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear, or duress. If convicted, each cold face 94 years to life in prison. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges and are being held on $9 million bond.