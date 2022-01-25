Prince William’s Simple Gesture Might Have Made His Life as a Royal Much Easier

Prince William once made a simple gesture that it turns out might have made his life as a royal much easier. The Mirror reports from a new BBC documentary The Princes and the Press, journalists who previously traveled with The Duke of Cambridge and his wife — Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge — revealed how the prince did something very unusual. At one point he spent time greeting and speaking with the members of the press who were traveling with them, which they’ve not typically encountered with Royals in the past.

Recalling the encounter, Sky News correspondent Rhiannon Mills explained: “We were on the plane to Pakistan and asked to go to the front of the plane, and basically told by Prince William, ‘thanks for coming.’” Mills continued, “[It was] really unexpected, he said ‘you should all take this as a group hug.’”

Royal expert, and Sunday Times royal editor, Roya Nikkhah commented on William’s friendliness with the journalists, saying that it very well may have put him in good graces with the press as he makes his way to being king one day. “Has William making peace with the media smoothed the path towards his time in the monarchy when it comes to it? Yes it probably has.”

While William and Kate have maintained an amicable relationship with the British press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — have not had the same experience, it seems. Recently, Markle won a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday publishers when the London Court of Appeal ruled in her favor regarding privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers. The lawsuit stems from the outlets publishing portions of a personal letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” Markle said following the ruling, in a statement that was published by PEOPLE on Thursday. “While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.” Following the ruling, the case will now not be proceeding to trial, and Markle will likely receive financial damages. Additionally, the publishers may issue a public apology to be printed on the Mail on Sunday front page, as well as the Mail Online homepage.