Prince William and Duchess Kate Reveal First Photo of Louis and Charlotte Together

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her new brother, Prince Louis. It was one of two photos Kensington Palace posted on the Royal Family’s Instagram page Saturday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace,” the statement read. “This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second photo shows Prince Louis by himself, wearing a white onesie. It was taken on April 26, three days after he was born.

The response to the photos was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting how “adorable” the image of Louis with his sister is. Another called them “beautiful pictures.”

On April 27, the Royal Family announced Louis’ full name – Louis Arthur Charles. He will be known as “His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Louis is now fifth in line to the British throne following his grandfather, Prince Charles; his father, William; and his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Charlotte.

Coincidentally, the Prince’s birth came days before Charlotte celebrated her third birthday on May 2.

All three of William and Kate’s children were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Louis weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz. at birth.

Louis came into the world at a very busy time for the Royal Family. On May 19, William’s younger brother Harry and former actress Meghan Markle will be married at Windsor Castle. Charlotte will be one of Markle’s bridesmaids, reprising a role she had at aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

William will also serve as his brother’s best man. The two have had a close relationship, since their mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” William said in a recent interview. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things — it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down,” William continued. “You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kensington Palace