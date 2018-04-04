Prince Philip in ‘Good Spirits’ After Hip Replacement Surgery

Prince Philip is recovering in a London hospital following hip replacement surgery.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” the palace said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

The royal family member was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday afternoon for planned surgery on his hip, which took place Wednesday.

The 96-year-old was absent from the family’s Easter services, which were attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle. On Thursday, March 29, he unexpectedly cancelled his appearance at the traditional Maunday service, which had also been held at St. George’s Chapel, where his grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19.

Clarence House announced in a statement on Nov. 27 that Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were engaged, writing “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Queen Elizabeth has since given her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to wed his fiancée.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen, 91, said in a statement after a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 14.

That same month, the Royal couple announced that their wedding day will be open to the public.

Kensington Palace shared that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.