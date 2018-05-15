Prince Harry Swimsuit Has People in Stitches Over Unfortunate Beard Placement

The world is just days away from watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do,” but one royal wedding merchandise item has the internet in a royal fit of laughter.

Bags of Love, an online printing service, is taking the love of the royal couple to a new level, using photos of the soon-to-be newlyweds faces for personalized swimsuits. While the swimsuits will definitely be an eye catcher on the beach, it is the placement of Prince Harry’s beard that has the internet going royally mad with laughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who in their right mind thought this Prince Harry swimsuit was a good idea?! Surely the worst piece of Royal Wedding tat of all time?!” one Twitter user wrote.

Who in their right mind thought this Prince Harry swimsuit was a good idea?! Surely the worst piece of #RoyalWedding tat of all time?! @thismorning pic.twitter.com/9rZGbEzf7I — Andrew French (@androofrench) May 15, 2018

The swimsuits, and the satirical placement of Harry’s beard even had Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning struggling to keep themselves together when two women came on air modeling the merchandise.

Holly Willoughby giggles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swimsuits https://t.co/VKieENojyz pic.twitter.com/Rdc658hQCW — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) May 15, 2018

“Nothing like printing the face of a Prince or Duchess on a swimming costume and rocking it proudly on the beach,” public relations manager Ekaterina Vankova told HuffPost. “Based here, in London, we fully support [the] royal heir. We also believe our choice of placement [for] Harry’s beard reflects our thoughts on accepting the body too, on accepting who you are.”

The positioning of Prince Harry’s beard on this one-piece swimsuit could have been thought through a little better.https://t.co/PcDbjM1UmN — oneplanetmikey (@oneplanetmikey) May 12, 2018

The peculiar paraphernalia is supposedly in high demand currently, with the world going “royal wedding mad” as the nuptials get closer. Those hoping to get their hands on the merchandise also have the option of Markle on the front and Harry on the back.

“All I’m going to do is watch the wedding, might have a G&T or two, or three or four but I sure as hell won’t be wearing a swimsuit with Prince Harry’s beard in an awkward place,” one person wrote.

All I’m going to do is watch the wedding, might have a G&T or two, or three or four but I sure as hell won’t be wearing a swimsuit with Prince Harry’s beard in an awkward place 😂😂😂 #ThisMorning — Estella Joyce 🐉 (@LelJoyce) May 15, 2018

Similar swimsuits with the faces of Queen Elizabeth, who recently officially gave her consent for the marriage, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been selling rather well, and while it is likely that you are not one of the lucky few holding an invitation to the royal nuptials, the swimsuits would be a good way to ring in the day on May 19.

Royal wedding fever has even already made its way into pop culture, with Lifetime portraying the royal romance in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Premiering less than a week ahead of the highly anticipated nuptials, the film did not earn the mark of approval from the kings and queens of Twitter.