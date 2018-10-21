Prince Harry Reveals If He Wants His Child With Meghan Markle to Be a Boy or Girl

Prince Harry revealed on Sunday that he has a preference when it comes to his child’s gender — he is hoping for a little princess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Sydney, Australia this weekend, where Prince Harry’s 2018 Invictus Games have just kicked off. They are in the middle of their Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, and they are also reveling in the recently announced news that they are expecting their first child together. On Sunday morning, a video showed a quick exchange between Prince Harry and a fan about the baby’s gender.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope it’s a girl!” a royal admirer called out to the prince as he walked by.

“So do I,” he replied with a grin.

The video came from an account called Harry_Meghn_Updates, which tracks news about the royal couple and their latest appearances. The two have risen to worldwide stardom in the last year, ever since announcing their engagement in November of 2017. Their wedding in May was one of the biggest events of the year, and last week Kensington Palace officially confirmed that Markle is pregnant.

Now, Prince Harry and Markle are right in the middle of a 16-day trip around the Australian continent. While they have stuck to the usual style of royal decorum, they have also been open about their excitement for their bundle of joy.

On Saturday, Prince Harry have a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games — a sports festival for veterans and military personnel which he founded. He focused mainly on the games themselves, though as an expectant father he could not help mentioning the pregnancy as well.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he said to the assembled crowd at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace even shared a picture of Prince Harry practicing his speech, with just Markle herself in the audience. The couple has found a balance between being both royal and relatable, and fans fawned over the photo.

Markle and Prince Harry’s child is due sometime in the spring of 2019, according to the family’s official announcement. Any word on gender, possible names or other details has not been confirmed yet.