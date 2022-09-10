Prince William and Harry Reunite Alongside Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Mourn Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's death is a sad moment for The Royal Family and the United Kingdom, but it has managed to do one thing for the royals. Saturday saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couples put on an allied display at Windsor Castle on Saturday, greeting mourners and viewing the many tributes left for Queen Elizabeth outside the gates.

It was quite the image to see, with all four clad in simple black outfits and suits, making their way down the drive, out of the gate and then around to the many tributes to the late monarch. According to PEOPLE, the meetup was a bit of a surprise and William actually invited Harry and Markle to join himself and Middleton for the moment.

According to PEOPLE, Prince William felt it "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." Still, coverage of the moment managed to somehow shade Markle by excluding her from the lower-third description. If it wasn't intentional, Royal Family watchers were still quick to pick it up and take their sides in that ongoing hubbub.

Security was also unaware the second couple would be joining William and Kate, but nothing seemed to go awry. The couples also got a chance to comfort those in attendance mourning outside the gates.

"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal insider told PEOPLE.

Prince William and Kate Middleton both gained some new titles after Queen Elizabeth's passing, and made a big move to give their kids a bit more normalcy outside of London. They recently settled in Windsor, near Harry and Markle's U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage.

It was the second stop in a busy morning for Prince William. Earlier on Saturday he made his way to St. Jame's Palace to see his father, King Charles III, officially proclaimed to be monarch.