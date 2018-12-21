Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wax Figures Star in Creepiest Christmas Photos Ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the picture-perfect couple, but their recently debuted live wax figures are anything but.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, Madame Tussauds’ German outpost in Berlin debuted a new attraction for the holiday season: a new representation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, whereas typical figures are made entirely of wax, the newest additions are living replicas.

The replicas, featuring Markle sporting a very visible baby bump beneath a festive Christmas sweater, are actually two actors impersonating Prince Harry and his wife as they wear silicone masks that are meant to resemble the royal couple.

Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany presents live wax figures of princess Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dressed in Christmas attire pic.twitter.com/lGmkFggiPN — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 11, 2018

The exhibit, in which the actors played out a Christmas morning scene, was dubbed creepy by many on social media, who were not afraid to be vocal with their criticism of the newest addition to the famed museum chain.

“These prince harry and meghan markle wax figures are what you see right before you die,” one Twitter user wrote.

“These are going to haunt me in my sleep,” another wrote.

“Hopefully the Sussex family and royal family will release Christmas pictures soon,” another wrote, a wish that was granted just days later when Kensington Palace unveiled a never-before-scene photo from the May 19th royal wedding, which now serves as Harry and Markle’s Christmas card.

“the harry and meghan live wax figures are back and scarier than ever,” another tweeted.

This is not the first time that representations of the royal couple have been dubbed more frightening than fascinating. In August of this year, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled the newest addition to its royal wax lineup, new Prince Harry and Markle figures. Just like the most recent additions, these figures were actually actors wearing wax figure masks.

Madame Tussauds does have a more permanent fixture of the royal couple, which was unveiled in May of 2018. The figures are replicas of the couple when they announced their engagement in November of 2017.

While Markle’s figure was a recent addition, Harry has had a wax figure in Tussauds’ royal family display since 2014. The Duchess of Sussex, or at least a wax representation of her, has since been unveiled in Madame Tussauds’ New York City location as well.

Other members of the British Royal Family to have a wax likeness include Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Whales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.