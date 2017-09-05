Meghan Markle Reveals the Truth About Her Relationship With Prince Harry

If there were any doubts that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in this relationship for the long haul, it’s time to think again.

There was plenty of public scrutiny after the couple went public with their relationship last year, but Markle says that things are going just fine.

During the October issue of Vanity Fair, the 36-year-old Suits star opened up about the relationship, saying, “It’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

Markle went on to discuss the early months of her relationship with the 32-year-old prince.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

While Markle talked about the relationship quite a bit, she didn’t address any of the rumors about the couple’s possible engagement during their recent trip to Botswana. The location they visited was important to William because he first went their 20 years ago, shortly after Princess Diana died.

Botswana was also the same location where Harry’s brother William proposed to Kate Middleton seven years ago.