Royal Wedding: 8 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Broke Tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot, but they made sure to shake things up as they did it.

The latest royal couple kept many things about their nuptials traditional, but they made sure to move things around as they pleased for the new millennium.

The pair, who are the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made small tweaks to numerous aspects of the celebration, including the rings, the walk down the aisle and their honeymoon, among other aspects.

Best Man

The first way the couple broke tradition was with Harry’s decision to choose a best man.

There typically is not a best man at a royal wedding, but rather “supporters.” However, Harry asked his brother, Prince William, to be his best man and accompany him as her arrived at Windsor Castle.

This was Harry’s way of returning the favor, being as William broke tradition to ask Harry to be his best man when he wed Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Harry’s Ring

Harry also broke tradition with his wedding band choice.

Kensington Palace revealed that his ring would be platinum, as opposed to the traditional gold.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings,” the update read. “Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop. The rings will be carried to St George’s Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man.”

Walking Down the Aisle

One of the biggest breaks with tradition involved Markle not being walked down the aisle by her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas had several dramatic incidents before the wedding day, culminating in an emergency heart surgery that grounded him in the U.S.

As a result of Thomas’ absence, Markle walked halfway down the aisle by herself. She then finished her march alongside Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Coat of Arms

Speaking of Thomas, another break from tradition centers around him.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly chosen to not give Thomas a coat of arms that is typically customary. Instead, Markle will receive the coat of arms herself.

Sources told The Sun that the Queen believed giving Thomas the honor would be too “complicated.”

The Vows

Markle’s vows were mostly traditional, but they featured one glaring change that had been contested in recent days.

The former Suits actress did not want to vow to “obey” her husband, as it is oppressive for women.

“I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

While the “obey” omission was a much-discussed topic, it was not unprecedented. Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, was the first British royal to omit the line in 1981. Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, also chose not to say the line.

Markle Speech at Evening Reception

Markle spoke at the couple’s evening reception, which is typically not an action taken by the bride.

The evening speeches are typically reserved for the groom, friends and family.

However, Markle’s speech was “thought to have thanked the Royal Family for welcoming her in,” according to the Daily Mail.

First Dance

For the couple’s first dance, they not only broke royal tradition, but general wedding tradition as well.

Most choose a slow, romantic song as their first dance. However, Harry and Markle reportedly decided to pick an upbeat dance song: Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Honeymoon

Harry and Markle are putting their honeymoon on hold for the time being in order to fulfill some royal duties, which is not customary.

The couple are staying in the country for the time being to attend an event on Tuesday.

The royal occasion is in honor of Prince Charles, Harry’s father, is described as a “70th birthday patronage garden party,” per The Sun. Charles’ birthday is actually Nov. 14, but the occasion is slated to honor his military background, the charitable causes he champions and his patronage.

This appearance will mark the couple’s first royal duties since their wedding on Saturday.