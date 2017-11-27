Watch Prince Charles’ Reaction to Son Harry Getting Engaged to Meghan Markle

“It’s marvelous.” Prince Charles speaks following the announcement that his son, Prince Harry, is engaged to Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/B6WL3aalsy — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

The royal family is beaming at the news of Prince Harry’s engagement to American actress Meghan Markle, which was announced on Monday.

Harry’s father Prince Charles spoke out about the upcoming marriage, telling reporters the couple’s progression is “marvelous.”

“We’re thrilled, thank you very much,” the Prince of Wales said, “for both of them.”

“I hope they’ll be very happy indeed, is all I can say. It’s marvelous,” he added.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip said they were “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also offered their well-wishes to the couple in a statement: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

Harry proposed to the Suits actress in London earlier this month after receiving a blessing from her parents. Shortly after Clarence House confirmed the engagement, the couple made first public appearance as an engaged couple, attending a brief photocall and interview session at Kensington Palace.

After the pair walked hand-in-hand through the Sunken Gardens, Harry told reporters that the pair is feeling “thrilled,” with Markle adding that she is “so happy.”

The couple didn’t divulge the story of Harry’s proposal, but Markle said it was “very” romantic.

“That will come later,” Harry added of the details.

The royal, who is fifth in line to the throne, admitted he knew Markle was the one “the very first time we met.”

Harry and Markle will be married sometime in spring 2018; it will be the largest royal wedding since Prince William married Middleton in 2011. Just as Queen Elizabeth handed William the title of Duke of Cambridge on his wedding day, making Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, insiders believe she’ll award Harry a similar title. According to sources, he’ll likely be named Duke of Sussex, making Markle the Duchess of Sussex.

After the wedding, they will live together in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.