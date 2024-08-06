Prince Harry Could Possibly Return to UK in Light of Uncle's Death

Prince Harry's uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, has died, begging the question: could Harry possibly return to the U.K.? The Daily Beast reports that Fellowes death could open the door for Harry to once again visit with his family in England, but it's unclear — at this time — if he will.

"The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family," one of Harry's former friends told The Daily Beast. "In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry's attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can't make it."

Fellowes was married to Harry and his brother William's aunt, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), who sister to their mother, the late Princess Diana. Fellowes served Queen Elizabeth's private secretary from 1990 to 1999, and is credited with convincing the queen to return to London after Diana's death in 1997. He also is said to have crafted the majority of Queen Elizabeth's memorial speech for Diana, in which she honored Diana as an "exceptional and gifted human being."

If Harry chooses to attend his uncle's funeral, it will only mark his third trip home to England for the year. He first returned earlier this year when it was revealed that his father, King Charles III, is battling cancer. He then made a trip to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, also hoping to see his father. However, Harry was reportedly denied a request to spend time with the king while he was there.

Harry has not brought his family — wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 — to the U.K. since, and he has said in the past that he will not bring them unless their personal security is reinstated. The family lost their British monarchy-provided security when they stepped down from royal duties four years ago.