Rare Princess Diana Photo Surfaces Online, Thanks to Her Brother Charles

A rare photo of Princess Diana just surfaced online, thanks to the late British Royal's brother, Charles Spencer. Over on Instagram, Spencer shared a throwback picture of himself and his sister when they were kids.

"My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6," he captioned the black and white image. "I love how happy each of us looks. At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me "Buzz" – because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy – and busy – bee."

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with one person writing, "Such precious memories these photos must bring back. Thank you for sharing."

Diana and then-Prince Charles wed in 1981 and divorced in 1996. They shared two children: Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana died the following year — on Aug. 31, 1997 — when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. William was just 15 years old at the time of his mother's tragic death, and his younger brother, Harry, was 12 years old.

Both sons have committed to carrying on her legacy of outreach in the years since her death, with Harry issuing a heartfelt statement on World Aids day to commemorate his mother's work with people living with the illness. "On this World AIDS Day we [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many," Harry wrote. "We [honor] those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease." He continued, "My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you."