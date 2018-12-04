Prince Charles to Attend George H. W. Bush Funeral on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

It has been announced that Prince Charles will be attending the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Representative for the royal family made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement posted to Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington,” the statement read. “The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 4, 2018

The former U.S. President passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 30, with his spokesman, Jim McGrath, providing a statement to announce his death.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” the statement read.

“He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush,” the statement concluded.

President Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, also released a statement.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he stated. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush //t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also mourned Bush’s passing, saying, “America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush.”

“While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude,” he added. “Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved – from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way. Ambassador to the United Nations. Director of Central Intelligence. U.S. Envoy to China. Vice President of the United States.”

President Bush’s memorial service will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. ET.