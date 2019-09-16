President Trump Says US Is ‘Locked and Loaded’ After Attack on Saudi Oil Supply

President Donald Trump isn’t taking the attacks on oil supplies in Saudi Arabia lightly. A day after a drone attack by Yemeni rebels, who are backed by Iran, Trump took to his Twitter to let the world know that he is preparing and ready for what could lie ahead.

He sent out a series of tweets that America is “locked and loaded.”

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Previously Trump had already authorized emergency oil reserves in Texas and surrounding states to be used. There is a fear that gas prices could spike on Monday when the market kicks back up.

“Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in a to-be-determined amount sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied,” Trump began one of two tweets on the matter.

President Trump approves the use of the US emergency oil supply after prices rose as much as 18% following air strikes on Saudi oil facilities https://t.co/gmcWBtahJi pic.twitter.com/hQyu6ZxOyR — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 15, 2019

“I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States.”

The sites that were impacted in the attack amounted to approximately 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production. That is 5 percent of the daily supply across the world’s reach, according to CNN.

The emergency oil reserve that Trump authorized use of accounts for over 700 million barrels.

There has been a brewing tension between Trump and Iran ever since he pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with the Middle East country in 2015.

“It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement,” Trump said on a nationally aired announcement. “The United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”