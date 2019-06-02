President Trump Called out by ‘Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil for ‘Nude Sunbathing’ Kate Middleton Tweet

Donald Trump recently had some unfavorable things to say about Meghan Markle, who reportedly pulled out of meeting with the president during an upcoming royal visit, and now he’s being criticized for comments he made about other members of the royal family in the past. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil recently resurfaced an old tweet of Trump’s from 2012, the same year semi-nude photos of Kate Middleton were published by a French magazine.

In the tweet, Trump, 72, tweeted that Middleton — who was topless in the photos, which she didn’t consent to having them taken — could “make lots of money” if she posed nude. He added that anyone would have snapped the pictures, making vague suggestions about the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance. Jamil, 33, retweeted the old tweet for her followers with a message of her own.

The tweet resurfaced amid news that the president and wife Melania Trump will visit the United Kingdom to meet with the royal family. Daily Mail reported that the Trumps will be treated to a tour of the Royal Collection items in the Picture Gallery and a lavish banquet. Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly exchange gifts with Trump, and deliver a speech and toast to President Trump during the banquet.

Prince William and Middleton are expected to attend the banquet, Daily Mail reported. Prince Harry will also be in attendance, but his wife — currently on maternity leave after welcoming her first child with Prince Harry in early May — will be absent from the event. Markle, a vocal critic of President Trump leading up to his election in 2016, was then slammed by the American leader.

Speaking with The Sun about her decision not to attend, Trump called the former actress “nasty.” He has since denied it, according to the BBC. Several people were quick to point out that there is a recording of Trump’s comments to the newspaper.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he told The Sun.

After the interview was published, Trump denied saying that in a tweet on Sunday. He claimed he “never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’”

“Made up by the Fake News Media, and they caught cold!” he wrote.

The royal family hasn’t responded to Trump’s comments, nor his backpedaling. The Sun responded, however, sharing the audio recording of the interview on its website.

Trump is expected to be in the United Kingdom from June 3 to June 5.