Watch President Trump Save Melania from Tripping in Rare PDA

A video is circulating online, showing President Trump catching First Lady Melania Trump around the waist as she nearly falls over on the White House lawn, leading many to re-examine the talk of marital trouble between the two.

The video tracks the high-profile couple as they make their way across the lawn towards a helicopter, which is waiting to take them into the air. Melania Trump, wearing leather riding boots with a considerably tall heel, stumbles a bit on the uneven grass. The president, who already had his arm around her, hugged the First Lady tightly to himself, preventing her from hitting the ground. Many tweeted responses to the video, saying it was proof that President Trump is a gentleman after all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Great moment! Watch President Trump catch First Lady Melania after she almost falls over on the White House lawn: pic.twitter.com/cYzxSdzIJb — Rightly News (@RightlyNews) March 19, 2018

However, the video has done little to dissuade President Trump’s opponents, who are waiting to see if adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be able to successfully raise enough money for her legal fees to pursue a lawsuit against the president. For years, there have been rumors that Daniels had an affair with Donald Trump starting in 2006, within months of the birth of his son, Barron Trump.

Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to sign a non-disclosure agreement in 2016, promising not to discuss the affair publicly. However, the NDA was reportedly made null and void because the president himself never actually signed it.

Daniels has been coy about her experience with President Trump. While many friends and witnesses have confirmed seeing them together throughout the latter years of last decade, she said little when the story first picked up steam. However, she didn’t turn down appearances on TV. Most notably, she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview, where she pointedly said she couldn’t confirm nor deny a number of salacious stories.

The alleged affair, along with several others that have cropped up in the press, have fueled speculation that the president and Melania Trump are headed for a break-up. The two are often apart, and viewers note that the First Lady often looks solemn or unhappy in public appearances with her husband.