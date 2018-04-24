Watch President Trump’s Awkward Attempt to Hold Melania’s Hand

President Donald Trump tried to hold Melania’s hand at a White House event on Tuesday morning, but the first lady did not seem interested.

The Trump family was hosting the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte at the White House on Tuesday. The four of them stood side by side at an event honoring Macron as photographers snapped pictures of the first families. However, some viewers were distracted by President Trump’s persistent attempts to hold his wife’s hand.

Look at Melania, refusing to hold hands with Trump. Hilarious.pic.twitter.com/JG6EMZVthK — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 24, 2018



Clips of the interaction began circulating online, zooming in as President Trump tried to take his wife’s hand. He did his best to be subtle, but each time Melania slipped out of his grasp, he tried to needle his way back in.

“Look at Melania, refusing to hold hands with Trump,” one person tweeted. “Hilarious.”

“Lmao yal see Melania refusing to hold hands with Trump on live tv just now?” wrote another. “Trump keeps jabbing his finger she just like nah not today.”

Many viewers read into the brief onscreen moment, speculating that the first lady might be bitter about all of the coverage about President Trump’s alleged infidelity. The headlines have been full of developing stories about the president’s reported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which led to a raid on his personal lawyer’s office and is now in court.

Likewise, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal just won a case against American Media Inc., which owns the National Enquirer. The outlet had previously bought the rights to McDougal’s story about an alleged affair with President Trump in 2006, but it was never published. Now, she is free to discuss the details publicly, though her story has already been told in parts.

Since these and other stories became prominent, many people have been making note of the president and first lady’s appearances, both together and separately, and tracking their behavior. Melania travelled to Houston, Texas alone over the weekend to attend the funeral of Barbara Bush.

President Trump, however, stayed behind at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort. He claimed that he wanted to “avoid disruptions” for the grieving family.

“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family. To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN.