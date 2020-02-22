President Trump Labels Brad Pitt a ‘Wiseguy’ for Oscars Comments About Impeachment

President Trump paused from commenting on politics and the 2020 election to take a shot at Brad Pitt. During a campaign stop in Colorado Springs this week, he reportedly referred to the actor as a “little wiseguy,” adding that he was “never a big fan” of the actor. He gave no clear reason for bringing up Pitt.

The president has been testing out material for poking fun at Deomcratic front-runners Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, but his ire is not reserved for them. On Thursday, he launched into a rant about the Academy Awards, including past winners like Pitt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” he asked rhetorically.

TRUMP: “By the way, how bad where the Academy Awards this year? [Booing] ‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea!’ What was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea out with trade.” He then repeatedly calls Brad Pitt “a little wise guy.” pic.twitter.com/sAEWlrKr0T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

The speech appeared to have no connection with his campaign, his impeachment or any other political matters, though he did try to connect some dots. He questioned why Parasite was named the best picture of 2019 when it came from South Korea, then somehow transitioned into remarks about other nominees, like Pitt.

“And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He’s a little wise guy,” the president said.

Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor this year for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In his acceptance speech, he made a subtle mention about President Trump’s impeachment trial, including the Senate’s decision to not hear testimony from John Bolton and other witnesses.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

President Trump’s remarks about Parasite were also taken as baffling to many people when they circulated later on. He cited “problems with South Korea, with trade,” suggesting that this should have barred the entire country from consideration in the Academy Awards.

“On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies,” he said.

So far, Pitt has not responded to the president’s mockery, but Neon, the studio behind Parasite, did make a snarky post on Twitter, referencing the movie’s subtitled dialogue.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” it said.

The president later held up a copy of Time Magazine, wondering why he was not named person of the year. He poked fun at teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg once again.

“Last year I got beaten out, but when the world revolves around one of us, we should be chosen,” he said.