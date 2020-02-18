Ryan Newman Crash: What NASCAR Fans Said After Donald Trump Weighed in

Following NASCAR driver Ryan Newman's frightening crash during the Daytona 500, President Donald Trump weighed in, prompting many fans to react. After the news of Newman's crash was reported, Trump too to Twitter to express support, writing, "Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan." The comment set of a storm of responses from social media users, ranging from added support to harsh criticism. "You don't even know who he is. You are just tweeting this because you have been told it would be good PR," commented one user.

@IngrahamAngle just stated that he's in stable condition and the roll cage saved him!! God is good! — 🌸 Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸 (@pink_lady56) February 18, 2020

"Prayers work ... Thank the Lord!!! Stable but serious condition

...not life threatening!!!" exclaimed one other user, while someone else added, "Thank you Mr. President."

