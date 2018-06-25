President Trump Blasts Jimmy Fallon in Oddly Timed Tweet

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to call out The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for what he called “whimpering.”

“[Jimmy Fallon] is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The “hair show” Trump was referencing was the Sept. 15, 2016 episode of The Tonight Show where Fallon had the then-presidential candidate on as a guest. During an interview segment, Fallon asked to brush his hand through Trump’s hair to prove it was real.

Fallon discussed the interview on a recent episode of the “Awards Chatter” podcast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview Fallon said he now deeply regrets conducting the interview, and that the backlash from it took a serious toll on his mental health.

“I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” Fallon said. “(The criticism) just got bigger and out of control. I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘OK, now I’m just gonna get off.’ They know the show. I’m just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I’m just trying to make a funny show.”

“‘You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really,’” Fallon continued, directly addressing his critics. “‘You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.’ But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else.”

He began to choke up as he discussed dealing with the interview’s fallout.

“There’s 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality…,” he said. “You go, ‘Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.’”

The former Saturday Night Live cast member finished that segment of the interview by saying he’d definitely do things differently if given another shot.

THR later reported that since Trump took office, Fallon’s television ratings have fallen by more than one-fifth. He’s been consistently losing to CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for well over a year as a result of the ratings drop.