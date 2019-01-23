President Donald Trump Weighs in on Kentucky Teens’ Viral Video Controversy

President Donald Trump spoke out in support of Nick Sandmann and the Kentucky teenagers following their notorious viral video.

The president took to Twitter, claiming that stories that had first surfaced about Sandmann and the Covington Catholic students seen in the video had been treated unfairly when some outlets covered the controversy.

“Looking like Nick Sandman [and] Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American,’ he wrote on social media, tagging Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Jan. 21.

The President once again spoke on the students, calling Sandmann and the other teenagers “symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be.”

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!” he wrote in another tweet Tuesday.

The messages from Trump came a few hours before Fox News host Laura Ingraham appeared to confirm that Sandmann and the other students — who appeared in a video staring down activist and Native American elder Nathan Phillips — had been invited to meet with Trump at the White House.

“EXCLUSIVE on the new [Laura Ingraham Podcast] — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with [President Donald Trump] at the White House as early as tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

However, she later clarified that the meeting was not confirmed and there were conflicting reports that it might not happen until after the government shutdown is done.

Sandmann, who has gained infamy for being one of the most visible faces on the viral video, will be appearing on Wednesday morning’s episode the TODAY show and sit down for an interview with Savannah Guthrie.

“Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?” Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews for a preview of @SavannahGuthrie‘s interview with Nick Sandmann. Full interview tomorrow on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/7Croh0Toyj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2019

In a sneak peek of the interview, the teen admitted he wished the group had walked away from Phillips so they could “avoid the whole thing.”