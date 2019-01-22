Kentucky Teenagers From Viral Video Will Reportedly Meet President Donald Trump During White House Visit

The Kentucky teenagers from a recent controversial viral video will reportedly meet with President Donald Trump during a White House visit.

According to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the students from Covington Catholic high school — who were shown in a rally where one student stared down activist and Native American elder Nathan Phillips — will head to Washington D.C. to greet the Commander-in-Chief.

“EXCLUSIVE on the new [Laura Ingraham Podcast] — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with [President Donald Trump] at the White House as early as tomorrow,” she wrote.

Soon after she posted that the White House was planning to host the teens this week, Ingraham reported that she is now hearing conflicting stories about the plans.

“Now White House now seems to be in flux re. Covington Catholic kids. Announced any meeting would happen after shutdown. Odd as it would be less meaningful if delayed,” she tweeted.

Trump previously acknowledged his support of the teens and how he believed that their involvement with the protest was misrepresented in the media.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback!” the American President stated, then adding a quote from Fox News host Tucker Carlson who reporetdly said, “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American.”

The following day, President Trump doubled down on his stance regarding the teens, again chiding the “Fake News” media for the perceived slights against the group.

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” he said in a tweet. “They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

At this time, it appears to be unconfirmed when the boys will visit the White House.