Ex-FOX News Anchor Says President Trump Tried to Kiss Her After He Married Melania

Former FOX News anchor Juliet Huddy shared a story about Donald Trump trying to kiss her in an elevator, possibly after he married Melania.

Huddy, who is now a radio host on WABC Radio, told the story on Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz on compoundmedia.com. She said that the incident took place in 2005 or 2006. President Trump married Melania in January of 2005.

“He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two,” Huddy recalled. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips. I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God’.” Huddy said she then left to meet a friend, and Trump later invited them both back to see The Apprentice set. “Everything was copacetic after that,” she said.

Huddy said that Trump was familiar with her as the weekend host of Fox & Friends, which was one of her jobs at the time. He had invited her to a one-on-one lunch under the pretext of “maybe doing something with The Apprentice.

“I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened… Whatever, everything was fine. It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

A couple of years later, she says Trump joked about the failed kiss when he appeared as a guest on her FOX News morning talk show.

“Trump was a guest and he came on stage. He said, to the audience and producers, not on camera, ‘I tried hitting on her but she blew me off.’ He was laughing. At the time I was not offended by it, I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss… maybe he thought, ‘She’s been out to lunch with me and maybe she is interested.’ Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Woah, no’, but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

This isn’t Huddy’s first brush with workplace misconduct. She was reportedly among the women who received settlements for the sexual harassment of Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly was fired from FOX earlier this year, and President Trump was outspoken against the termination.

“When all the stuff came out about Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump was one of the people who said, ‘I don’t believe this happened and I don’t believe he did it,’” Huddy recalled. “I was actually very disappointed in Trump, I thought, ‘You know what, f–- you.’ [Trump] has met me a bunch of times and he knows I am not [a liar].”

