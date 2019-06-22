President Donald Trump Denies Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Shame on Those Who Make up False Stories’

President Donald Trump has issued a statement in response to the latest sexual assault allegation levied against him.

In a piece published in The Cut on Friday, writer E. Jean Carroll recounts an alleged encounter she had with Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-’90s. After a humorous conversation with Trump, the pair allegedly entered a dressing room as part of a joke in which Trump was to put on lingerie over his business attire. However, once inside, Trump alleged force his penis inside of Carroll.

In a statement to the White House press pool, Trump denied the allegation. He even goes as far as to deny ever meeting Carroll, despite The Cut’s photo evidence that the two had been been acquainted in the past. He also references the recent allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming those women were lying, as well.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book – that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” Trump said. “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda – like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news – it’s an epidemic.”

He continued, “Ms. Carroll and New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened. False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.

“If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

The initial report goes into detail of exactly what Trump is accused of and how Carroll says she resisted the assault.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights,” Carroll wrote. “I am astonished by what I’m about to write: I keep laughing. The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.

“It turns into a colossal struggle. I am wearing a pair of sturdy black patent-leather four-inch Barneys high heels, which puts my height around six-one, and I try to stomp his foot. I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room. The whole episode lasts no more than three minutes. I do not believe he ejaculates.”

