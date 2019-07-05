Peek Inside President Donald Trump’s Lavish $4M Connecticut Starter Mansion

President Donald Trump’s starter mansion made its way back onto the market with a $4 million price tag, and supporters of the 45th Commander-in-Chief and former reality star can now take a peek inside the home. According toto Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Trump was reportedly only about 35 years old when he purchased the Greenwich, Connecticut home with his first wife Ivana.

The 73-year-old Republican POTUS would later go on to purchase the Trump Tower in New York City, as well as countless other lavish properties and residences.

However, this 5.8 acre peninsula-home was where it all all started for the former reality star turned President of the United States. Scroll down for a look around, and inside, the gorgeous property to see where the Commander-in-Chief used to live!

Ariel View

Trump’s starter-mansion recently emerged back on the market, after appearing back in 2010 at $50 million asking price.

It is currently going for $45 million, and is still owned by the same people who bought it from Ivana after she divorced Donald in 1991.

Interior

Just inside the mansion, a large, extravagant chandelier greets guests as they enter. Behind it, a double-staircase ascends to the second-level of the home.

Living Room

One of the living rooms features a massive area rug that sprawls out and covers nearly the entire floor. It too features a lavish chandelier, this time with a golden theme.

Kitchen

The home’s style is Georgian Colonial, covering a total of 19,773 square feet. Encased with the main and guest houses are eight bedrooms and 13 baths.

Casual Dining Room

For those times that someone is just grabbing a casual bite to eat, there is a small dinning room designed for just that purpose. It also features full-length windows to give diners a gorgeous view while they eat.

Theater

The mansion also has its own theater, complete with some classic film posters adorning the walls.

In addition to the posters, there are also some costumes — that may possibly have been used in actual films — decorating the room.

Additional Living Room

Among the many rooms of the house, is a cozy, casual living room area that features a rustic theme. Rather than the lavish golden trim that is spread across the home, this room has a more contemporary design.

Pool

No mansion would be complete without a pool, and this one is no exception.

In addition to the large in-ground swimming area, though, the home sits right on some beautiful lake waters.

Exterior Decor

On the outside of the home, there are numerous eye-catching decorations. A statue of a dog sits up on a wall in the front of the home, and there is also a small statue of a boy playing golf.

At this time there is no indication of how many buyers may be interested, but the extravagant mansion may not stay on the market for long.