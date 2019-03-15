President Donald Trump Breaks Silence on New Zealand Mosque Shooting

President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the country of New Zealand following the deadly mosque shooting that left 49 dead.

Four suspects were arrested after 41 people were killed at the al Door Mosque, and seven at the Linwood mosque in the city of Christchurch. One person died from their injuries while being treated at a hospital. The attack left 20 others seriously injured.

President Trump took to Twitter Friday to send a message of support from the U.S. to the grieving country.

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Later in the day, Trump revealed he had been in contact with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to express his sympathy after the tragic events.

“Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister…. that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand – and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand!” he added in another Twitter thread.

In a separate statement released by CNN, the White House condemned the shootings, not mentioning the targeting of a mosque of members of the Muslim community.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack in Christchurch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in the statement Friday morning.

She added, “We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate.”

New Zealand Police Commissioner previously revealed three men and one woman were taken into custody, with no other suspects believed to have been involved in the deadly attack.

Ardern previously described the tragedy as a terrorist attack, meticulously planned by suspects who held “extremist views.”

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka shared her own statement on the tragedy via Twitter, writing: “49 innocent people were slaughtered in their place of worship during the terrorist attack on Christchurch Mosques. We join New Zealand and Muslim communities around the world in condemnation of this evil as we pray for the families of each victim and grieve together.”

