President Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Impeachment Proceedings Beginning

President Donald Trump did not wait long to respond after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into his presidency. The businessman addressed the news on Twitter almost immediately after Pelosi’s announcement with a series of tweets.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” he wrote on the social media platform.

He followed up the comment with a post about those who stood with Pelosi during the announcement.

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

He also added a complaint about how the decision to start the proceedings came before they “even saw the transcript of the call.”

Trump’s tweets come just a few minutes after Speaker of the House Pelosi revealed in a speech that formal impeachment proceedings will begin stemming from a phone call the President had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, where he supposedly spoke about former U.S. vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

CBS News reported there was a “whistleblower complaint” filed with the intelligence community, and as a result the inspector general of that community found the complaint to be credible and of “urgent concern.”

Speaker Pelosi announced today that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. Pelosi’s move comes after months of Democratic infighting over whether to support efforts to remove Trump from office https://t.co/4SKGhe77OO pic.twitter.com/oPTCitPqBY — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2019

“The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said during the announcement Monday. Trump said earlier Monday he had asked the White House to release a transcript of his call with the President of Ukraine, though that did not stop Pelosi’s announcement.

Many Democratic presidential candidates shared their support for impeachment on social media following the announcement.

“Donald Trump has abused his power, obstructed justice, and violated his oath of office. He puts his political interests over our national interest,” candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter. “I agree with @SpeakerPelosi — no one is above the law. He must be impeached.”