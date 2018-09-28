President Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Chaotic Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote

Donald Trump has weighed in on the probable delay of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh‘s full Senate confirmation vote, saying at a press conference that he will “let the Senate handle” their vote.

He noted that the senators who are currently undecided in their votes must do what makes them “comfortable” and said he had “no message whatsoever” for them.

“They have to do what they think is right. There is no message whatsoever. They have to do what they think is right,” Trump said. “They have to be comfortable with themselves and I’m sure that’s what they want.”

Trump says he does not have a message for key Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins other than “they have to do what they think is right.” Trump adds that he will rely on the Senate Judiciary Committee to decide the next steps on Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/3mY3pury4K — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 28, 2018

“I’m going to let the Senate handle that,” he continued. “They’ll make their decisions. They’ve been doing a good job and very professional. I’m just hearing a little bit about it because I’ve been with the president of Chile and were talking about some very important subjects. I’m sure it will all be very good. I guess the vote was a positive vote but there seems to be a delay. I’ll learn more about it as the day goes on. I just heard about it because we were together.”

The President also addressed Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her while the two were still in high school, which Ford detailed in a hearing on Thursday.

“I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me. A very fine woman,” he said, calling Ford a “certainly a very credible witness.”

“And I thought that Brett’s testimony likewise was, really something that I hadn’t seen before. Incredible. It was an incredible moment in the history of our country.”

Trump also noted that he was unsure whether Kavanaugh’s nomination would continue, saying “I don’t know if this is going to continue onward or if we’re going to get a vote.”

The President had previously referred to Blasey Ford’s allegations as part of “a con job” in a press conference this week.

“These are all false, to me,” he added of the allegations against Kavanaugh, who he called “one of the highest quality people that I have ever met.”

“These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that.”

Photo Credit: CNN