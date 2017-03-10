Pregnant Olympic Triathlon Champion Gwen Jorgensen Runs 60 Miles a Week

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Gwen Jorgensen brought home the gold medal in the women’s triathlon at the 2016 Rio Olympics in August, Us Weekly reports.

After a successful last year, the athlete has so much more to look forward to in 2017. She announced she is expecting her first child with husband Patrick Lemieux, due this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jorgensen has been committed to maintaining an active life throughout her pregnancy.

“In the first trimester I was running probably 60 miles a week. That’s for sure more than I do when I’m triathlon training, but it’s the only time I felt good so I would just keep going,” she shared, adding running helps curb her nausea.

“Right now I’m doing about the same. I just have kind of continued that and added in a little more swimming and I’ve been doing a little more strength work as well,” she explains. “I really want to keep my core and my back and my glutes and everything strong through the pregnancy. Hopefully maintain muscle and bone and ligament strength.”

Although the Red Bull – sponsored athlete continues running and swimming, she will not be riding a bike during her pregnancy. “I’m a little more hesitant to race on a bike because if you crash you can put your baby in a little more danger or you can start contractions early, so I don’t think it’s smart for me to do any triathlons this year,” she revealed.

The triathlete has her eye on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and credits other female athletes who compete after having children as her inspiration.

Related:

Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

The 5 Best Pregnancy Exercises for Every Trimester

‘American Housewife’ Star Katy Mixon and Olympian Breaux Greer Expecting First Child