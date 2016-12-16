WATCH: Pregnant Fitness Trainer’s Exercise Routine Is Intense

During the last trimester of pregnancy, it can be an honest challenge to just be able to roll over in bed, but one woman proves that's not true for every woman.

Emily Breeze is currently eight months pregnant with her first child and she's been sharing some of her exercise routine on Instagram and it's insane.

According to an interview she did with US Weekly, she works out six times a week and can dead-lift 155 pounds. And she has photo proof in her social media.

Oh, she's only a few weeks from giving birth to her son.

At a recent event, Breeze deadlifted 155 pounds for 55 reps which is an impressive feat, but she was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, making it even more challenging.

Although she's only a few weeks from becoming a mother, she insists her exercise routine is healthy, doing a mix of Crossfit, metabolic conditioning and Olympic lifting.

Breeze says she's gained 26 pounds during her pregnancy and is already a little worried about what her body will be like after birth.

"I have always been an athlete and never had to worry about weight gain," she said. "The unknown and what I can't control is scary. I'm hoping to snap back quickly."

We think, since she has such a big commitment to working out while most of us want to sleep all day in the third trimester, she's going to do just fine.