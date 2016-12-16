WATCH: Pregnant Fitness Trainer’s Exercise Routine Is Intense
Wow! Finished the 2016 @crossfitgames open !! 🙌🏽💪🏽👌🏽✌🏾️ Week 5 at #35weekspregnant and we had to re-test a workout from 2 years ago!! In 2014 I completed this workout in 9:50 and I loved it. Today not so much. This workout combines two of my favorite movements : THRUSTERS AND BURPEES but this lil baby boy inside my belly made me feel super slowwww and sluggish! 💙👶🏾 Happy I was able to compete each week with my teammates and watch them crush the workouts!! Next big workout---> delivering this baby boy!!! 💁🏽💙👶🏾😘 📢 good luck to all the other pregnant ladies throwing down for this workout!!! #allmyheart #athletemommy #babyboy #babybump #birthfit #clt #cltfitness #charlotte #charlottenc #dowhatyoulove #dontgiveup #earnyourbody #fitdontquit #fitpregnancy #crossfit #crossfitlife #crossfitgames #intheopen #crossfitgirls #noexcuses #goaldigger #healthiswealth #healthymomhealthybaby #motivation #friyay #pregnantbelly #pregnantlife #thirdtrimester #thrusters
A video posted by Emily Breeze Ross Watson (@emilybreeze) on
During the last trimester of pregnancy, it can be an honest challenge to just be able to roll over in bed, but one woman proves that's not true for every woman.
Emily Breeze is currently eight months pregnant with her first child and she's been sharing some of her exercise routine on Instagram and it's insane.
According to an interview she did with US Weekly, she works out six times a week and can dead-lift 155 pounds. And she has photo proof in her social media.
Oh, she's only a few weeks from giving birth to her son.
At a recent event, Breeze deadlifted 155 pounds for 55 reps which is an impressive feat, but she was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, making it even more challenging.
The top picture was from last year when I got back from competing at the 2015 @crossfitgames and the bottom picture was last week at 35 weeks pregnant. In fact, I am pregnant in both pictures. A woman's body is so fascinating to me with the changes and ability to create life but also stay strong and healthy is beyond amazing. I have learned so much in the last 9 months and continue to lean on my doctors for advice and support. Cheers to all the HEALTHY and STRONG pregnant mammas--excited for the 2016 @crossfitgames season to kick off and to help my team in any way possible!!! #athletemommy #babyboy #babybump #birthfit #crossfit #clt #cltfitness #charlotte #dowhatyoulove #dontgiveup #earnyourbody #fitness #fitpregnancy #crossfitgames #crossfitmom #goaldigger #crossfitgames #healthiswealth #healthymomhealthybaby #lookgoodfeelgood #noexcuses #pregnantlife #thirdtrimester #36weekspregnant #workoutflow #whatmotivatesyou #riseup #risingnation #strongnotskinny 📸: @baw3_photo
A photo posted by Emily Breeze Ross Watson (@emilybreeze) on
Although she's only a few weeks from becoming a mother, she insists her exercise routine is healthy, doing a mix of Crossfit, metabolic conditioning and Olympic lifting.
Breeze says she's gained 26 pounds during her pregnancy and is already a little worried about what her body will be like after birth.
"I have always been an athlete and never had to worry about weight gain," she said. "The unknown and what I can't control is scary. I'm hoping to snap back quickly."
We think, since she has such a big commitment to working out while most of us want to sleep all day in the third trimester, she's going to do just fine.
4th week of the @crossfitgames open! 16.4 went down today at 34 weeks pregnant!!!! I'm still comfortable and able to do all the movements this week, so I had fun safely challenging myself! I thought I would do strict hspu but the small frog kip felt good!! Can't wait to try this one again after bubs arrives! 💙👶🏾 hope all of my other pregnant crossfitters are kickin a$$ today!!! Strong mommies equal strong babies! { Doctor approved, so keep ya comments to ya self! } 👏🏽#clapbackseason #intheopen #crossfit #crossfitgames #crossfitgirls #crossfitlife #athletemommy #babybump #babyboy #birthfit #clt #cltfitness #charlotte #dowhatyoulove #earnyourbody #fitpregnancy #34weekspregnant #goaldigger #girlswholift #getfitcharlotte #healthymomhealthybaby #noexcuses #pregnantbelly #hspu #deadlifts #wallballs #row #riseup #risingnation
A video posted by Emily Breeze Ross Watson (@emilybreeze) on