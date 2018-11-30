Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Reveals Plan to Upstage Royal Birth With Tell-All Book Release

Meghan Markle may be in the spotlight as the world awaits the birth of her first child with Prince Harry, but the Duchess’ estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, is reportedly planning to steal the limelight with the release of her upcoming book.

After making promises to end their ongoing, and mostly one-sided, feud, Samantha Markle is reportedly gearing up to stir the pot once more, revealing in an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Star Online that she will be releasing her tell-all book about Markle in April or May of 2019, which falls around the same time that the Duchess is expected to give birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I stretched it out because there was so much more I wanted to get in before it ended,” she claimed of the book, which was initially set to have an earlier release date.

Previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Samantha has rebranded the name to read In The Shadows of the Duchess. The book, she claims, will “cover everything…from lullabies to lies” and will expose everything that the world does not yet know about the Duchess of Sussex.

“In The Shadows Of The Duchess covers everything… the world does not know truth total truth… (I’m) holding nothing back!” she said. “The book covers everything that goes on behind the scenes that the world does not know and trust me there is a lot.”

Samantha also said that the book will detail the “cyber bullying” she has suffered since her half-sister married into the Royal Family.

“I am dealing with cyber stalking and cyber bullying with little Twitter trolls… they’re kind of nasty sending out banners and propaganda about me that’s disparaging and not true,” she said. “They have been reported to the FBI and they were calling in death threats to radio stations (too), so the FBI and police have their phone numbers and their addresses.”

The release of Samantha’s tell-all book will come just months after she traveled to London in an attempt to smooth tension between herself and the Duchess, which rose in the wake of months of insults aimed at Markle and the Royal Family. The trip, Samantha claimed, was an effort to “apologize and wish things could be different.”

The book’s release will also follow comments Samantha made after Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant, in which Samantha said the baby news made “everything that happened over the last year disappear” and that she wanted “Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace.”

The Duchess of Sussex and Samantha reportedly haven’t spoken or had contact in years.