Famous Adult Site Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Categories

Warning: this article contains adult content.

The adult entertainment website PornHub is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the site shared a list of the top ten all-time most popular categories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NSFW site released a detailed infographic about the subjects that have accounted for the most viewing hours throughout the years, along with other statistics regarding viewing trends, according to Men’s Health.

Up Next: Anonymous Hacks ISIS Twitter Handle, Fills It With Gay Pornography

The top ten categories on PornHub are: “Hentai” in 10th, “Larger-than-normal penises” in 9th, “Well-endowed women” in 8th, “Anal” in 7th, “Ebony” in 6th, “Mature” in 5th, “Teen (18+)” in 4th,”Amateur” in 3rd, “MILF” in second, and “Lesbian” was No. 1.

Over the past decade, Pornhub has observed that viewers have been leaning towards different categories.

From years 2007 to 2010, the most popular category at the time was “amateur.” In 2011, the “teen” category was the top spot. From 2012 to 2014, viewers watched more “MILF” category videos than any other subject. From 2015 to the beginning of 2017, the most preferred category has been “lesbians.”

More: Not Having Enough Sex? Here’s What You’re Missing out On

Pornhub also revealed that the site has such a massive library of content that if a viewer was to begin watching on May 24, 1844 (when the first telegraph was sent), that person would still be watching videos to this day.